Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,341,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $98,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 32.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.05.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This represents a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,652 shares of company stock worth $4,966,916. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

