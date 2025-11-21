Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $100,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 17.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.3%

LNC opened at $39.39 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

