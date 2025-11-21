Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 540.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $300,467.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.