Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,069,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,883.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,849.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,812.64. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,648.00 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $72.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $57.00 by $15.21. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.34%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.