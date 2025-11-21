Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,054,868 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $311,235.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,777.98. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,326.24. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $859,697 over the last ninety days. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

