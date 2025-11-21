1,596 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,215,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 171,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $100.87 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.