WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE Stock Position Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,465,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,670 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 38.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of -1.44. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

WAVE Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $26.00 target price on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WAVE Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $109,420.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,233. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

