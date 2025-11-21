Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Nordson by 640.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 212.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Nordson by 96.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Nordson Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $228.08 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.63 and a 200-day moving average of $219.73.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.