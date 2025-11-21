Primecap Management Co. CA Has $20.52 Million Holdings in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Griffon were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 178.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $53,994,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GFF opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.02). Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company had revenue of $662.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

