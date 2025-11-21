Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 372,700 Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,444,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 142.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.5%

JBLU opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.