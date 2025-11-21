Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 90,422 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,422 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 126,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 209,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

