Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Pulmonx Corporation $LUNG

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,080 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.13% of Pulmonx worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUNG. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 194.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 611,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 404,022 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $2,041,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Pulmonx by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $668,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Pulmonx Stock Down 5.1%

LUNG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Pulmonx Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 77.58% and a negative net margin of 61.91%.The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. Pulmonx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Corporation will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

