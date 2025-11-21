Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stake in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Parsons were worth $25,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $136,183,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,594,000 after purchasing an additional 793,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Parsons by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,084,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 379,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after buying an additional 376,764 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. Parsons Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Parsons has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parsons from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

