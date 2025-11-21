Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Penumbra by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.98, for a total transaction of $160,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,145.86. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total transaction of $4,260,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,339. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,586 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:PEN opened at $279.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.82. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.26 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

