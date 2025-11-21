Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,410 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 95.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 915.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.25. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 13.87%.The company had revenue of $262.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.