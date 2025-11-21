Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Holdings Boosted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,027 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after buying an additional 1,628,760 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102,633.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 922,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of KNX stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

