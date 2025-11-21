LSV Asset Management Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAMI. ANB Bank purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Acadian Asset Management stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Acadian Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 166.57% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAMI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

