Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Insider Sells $285,575.31 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John Davis sold 6,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $285,575.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,272.14. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AORT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,250,000 after purchasing an additional 232,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Artivion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,727,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 107.6% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 530,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Artivion by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 119,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Artivion by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

