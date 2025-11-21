Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for TT FY2025 Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $13.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.05. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.07.

NYSE:TT opened at $399.90 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

