FY2025 EPS Estimate for Vulcan Materials Boosted by Analyst

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will earn $8.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.37. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $286.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.21. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $311.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,207,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,293,274,000 after purchasing an additional 311,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,924,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,437,669,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,625,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,703,000 after buying an additional 414,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,558,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total value of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,210.55. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $3,343,456. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

