What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for RNTX FY2025 Earnings?

Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rein Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rein Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rein Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $6.00 price target on Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ RNTX opened at $1.38 on Friday. Rein Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Cable Car Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rein Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 104,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $127,103.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 926,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,258.02. This represents a 12.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 410,233 shares of company stock worth $550,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

