Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of PRU FY2025 Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $14.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.63. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.12 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

