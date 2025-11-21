Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for NSC FY2025 Earnings

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Norfolk Southern in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings of $12.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.10. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $280.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.78. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,561,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,263,069,000 after acquiring an additional 239,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,859,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,779,609,000 after purchasing an additional 192,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,228,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,182,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,070,702,000 after buying an additional 184,586 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

