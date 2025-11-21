Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,791 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 65.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIGO. UBS Group lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

