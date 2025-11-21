LSV Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $66,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 84.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Otter Tail to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Otter Tail from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $80.96 on Friday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $86.22. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.