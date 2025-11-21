LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,689,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 428,522 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 113,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

