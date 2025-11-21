LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 218,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.49 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

