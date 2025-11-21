LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.54 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.30 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 20.00%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 59,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,901.07. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $37,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,863.34. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,898 shares of company stock valued at $99,664 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

