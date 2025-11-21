LSV Asset Management Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.55% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 186,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,932.33. The trade was a 65.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,776 shares of company stock worth $6,220,928. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $46.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

