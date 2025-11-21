Arbor Realty Trust $ABR Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388,063 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 776,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%.The firm had revenue of $162.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,360. The trade was a 116.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.