LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $PKOH

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,004,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 386,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.7%
PKOH stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.43.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.