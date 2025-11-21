LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $PKOH

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,004,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 386,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.30 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

