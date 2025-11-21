LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,747,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,131.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,714 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 111,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $5,716,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,950. The trade was a 1.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Jon Smith purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,540. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR opened at $44.67 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 45.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

