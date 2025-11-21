Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,320 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 759,122 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $44,210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 310,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,271,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,746,000 after acquiring an additional 240,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

