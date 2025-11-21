Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after buying an additional 109,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 543,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 target price on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 56.85%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

