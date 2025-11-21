LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Service Properties Trust $SVC

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,118,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 7,225,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,306,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 32.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,360,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 580,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Service Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.75.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 3.8%

SVC stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

