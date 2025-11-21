Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aercap by 194.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Aercap by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Aercap by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Aercap by 5.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Aercap by 3.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 161,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $138.34.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.