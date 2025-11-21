LSV Asset Management Sells 8,500 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after buying an additional 14,651,281 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,882,000 after buying an additional 3,327,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,676,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,084,000 after buying an additional 359,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

