Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 813 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after purchasing an additional 148,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,144,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,653,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,012,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,328 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

