Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $2,040.39 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.89 and a 12-month high of $2,109.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,950.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,950.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

