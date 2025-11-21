Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,404 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,125,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,644,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $46,441,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.7%

MOH stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $133.40 and a 1-year high of $359.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day moving average is $214.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

