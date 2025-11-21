Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Crane NXT by 9,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Crane NXT Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

