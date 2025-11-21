Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,180 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 36.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 156.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,695,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 50,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,238,000 after buying an additional 283,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SLG stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,306.31 and a beta of 1.75. SL Green Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.75%.The company had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 30,900.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

