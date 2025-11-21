Contrasting Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Genesco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genesco $2.36 billion 0.14 -$18.89 million ($2.44) -12.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Christopher & Banks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesco.

94.5% of Genesco shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Genesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Genesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A Genesco -1.03% 1.75% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Christopher & Banks and Genesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Genesco 1 3 0 1 2.20

Genesco has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Genesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genesco is more favorable than Christopher & Banks.

Volatility and Risk

Christopher & Banks has a beta of -7.74, indicating that its share price is 874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesco has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genesco beats Christopher & Banks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

(Get Free Report)

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men’s dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women’s footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.