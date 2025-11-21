Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 193.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 307.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

