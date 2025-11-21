Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $151.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.