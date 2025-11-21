Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,309 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 38,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 26.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Reliance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Reliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,294,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $267.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.39 and its 200 day moving average is $295.02.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

