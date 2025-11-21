Reviewing Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) & Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Tofutti Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.34% 17.41% 9.10% Tofutti Brands -8.74% -23.29% -18.27%

Volatility & Risk

Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tofutti Brands has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Tofutti Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tofutti Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Tofutti Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 3.34 $3.71 million $0.11 92.45 Tofutti Brands $8.82 million 0.43 -$860,000.00 ($0.13) -5.60

Mama’s Creations has higher revenue and earnings than Tofutti Brands. Tofutti Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mama’s Creations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mama’s Creations and Tofutti Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tofutti Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Tofutti Brands.

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Tofutti Brands on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tofutti Brands Inc. engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products. It sells its products through independent unaffiliated food brokers to distributors, as well as on a direct basis to retail chain accounts or to warehouse accounts that directly service chain accounts. Tofutti Brands, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Cranford, New Jersey.

