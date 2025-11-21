Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 134.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 10.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Crown Castle by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 712,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $90.18 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

