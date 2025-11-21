Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 41.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in NetApp by 8.5% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NetApp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $103.24 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

