Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.32 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

FR stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The company had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

